URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having a rifle he wasn’t supposed to have has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday sentenced Wayne Colson, 26, whose last known address was in the 300 block of West Hill Street, to the number of years in prison to which lawyers involved in his case had agreed.
Colson had pleaded guilty in May to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Dec. 30, 2021, he had a loaded semi-automatic rifle in a Champaign apartment he shared with a woman and child.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan agreed to dismiss other counts alleging that Colson had another handgun, ammunition for both guns, and cocaine for sale. Sullivan also agreed to let Rosenbaum decide what sentence Colson should receive, up to 10 years in prison.
The prosecutor also dismissed an aggravated battery charge lodged against Colson in 2019.
Colson had a previous conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with his arrest on New Year’s Day 2015 for shooting into a crowd at a party at a Savoy apartment complex. He also had a previous aggravated battery conviction from 2016.
Colson is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence and was given credit for 198 days already served.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while in prison.