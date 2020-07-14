URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having firearm ammunition at a time when he should not have has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Tevontae Ross, 21, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of West Eads Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis Tuesday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The charge actually alleged he had firearm ammunition on him on April 25, 2019, in Douglass Park in northeast Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said police had been called to the park by someone who reported seeing Ross with a gun. Police found a pistol in an area of the park where Ross had been and on him found 10 bullets.
The arrest caused a brief lockdown of the nearby Booker T. Washington STEM Academy.
Difanis declined Ross’ request to be released for a few weeks before being sent to prison in order to see family and take care of his affairs.
The judge noted that the Department of Corrections still is not accepting inmates from county jails because of COVID-19. There are about 30 people in the Urbana jail waiting for transfer to state facilities.
Difanis said he didn’t want Ross, who had been unfit for a portion of the 14 months he’s already served, getting hurt while out or potentially getting into trouble.
Lozar said Ross had prior convictions for burglary to motor vehicle and theft as an adult and juvenile adjudications for unlawful use of a credit card and possession of stolen vehicle.