URBANA — An Urbana man who pleaded guilty to abusing the mother of his child on two occasions has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.
Eric J. Cole, 20, whose last known address was in the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor domestic battery in one case and aggravated battery and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card in a second case.
An Urbana police report said Cole and his ex-girlfriend were meeting on Sept. 5 to exchange their child and Cole got upset with the woman for seeing other men.
The report said he took her phone and keys, broke the phone, threw her keys and hit her in the face and head. When she tried to get their daughter, he threw her down stairs, the report said.
He also reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill her. Aggravated assault and possession of a weapon without an FOID were dismissed in that case when he pleaded guilty to domestic battery.
In the other case, on Oct. 7, while the woman was at Carle Hospital with their sick child, she asked a nurse to call police to have Cole removed from the hospital. Cole then grabbed her by the throat and squeezed then whispered something into her ear. The woman then told the nurse it was OK for him to remain.
He left the room and came back with a backpack. Police arrived about that time to remove him and serve an order of protection the woman had obtained against Cole in mid-September.
Cole fled from police and was eventually caught. A Carle security guard picked up his backpack and found it contained a loaded handgun.
Cole pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for choking the woman in a public place and possession of a gun without an FOID, the latter requiring a prison sentence.
To further aggravate his sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah had Urbana police detective Doug Pipkins testify about four phone calls that Cole made to the woman on Oct. 8 from the county jail. She was still at Carle with their sick child when he told her to go to the courthouse to file an affidavit with the state’s attorney’s office asking that they not prosecute him.
Umlah sought a four-year prison sentence for Cole, calling his increasingly violent behavior toward the woman “very concerning.” He said Cole showed no feeling for the woman or their child as he ordered her to leave the hospital to go drop charges against him.
Cole’s attorney, Brian King of Champaign, argued that his client had no record and was only 19 when he committed his crimes. He said Cole had accepted responsibility and had already served six months in jail. He asked Webber to impose the minimum two-year prison term.
Webber said he found Cole’s “intense efforts to harass the victim to drop charges” to be aggravating and said it did not speak well of his rehabilitative potential.
Cole was given credit on his sentence for 187 days already served.