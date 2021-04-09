URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun into the door of a woman who had an order of protection against him has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Daniel Carruthers, 37, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of Cypress Drive, will have to serve 85 percent of that.
He pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at the door of an ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Jan. 25.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said earlier that day she had obtained an emergency order of protection against Carruthers, with which he had been served. In the application, the woman alleged Carruthers had called her 83 times in the four days before she got the order.
He also made threats to hurt her and police, McCallum said.
The shooting happened at her apartment on West Kirby Avenue in Champaign about 10:40 p.m. Police found three spent casings at the woman’s front door.
The next morning police found Carruthers driving in his truck and stopped him. They found a rifle and a handgun in the car. Carruthers was distraught but cooperative.
Carruthers’ attorney, Tom Bruno of Urbana, said his client was despondent over the protective order and had been drinking prior to firing the gun.
Carruthers had no prior convictions and was given credit on his sentence for 73 days already served.
McCallum also agreed to dismiss other charges alleging weapons violations, possession of about 40 grams of cannabis, and violation of an order of protection.