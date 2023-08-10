URBANA — An Indiana man who admitted he rammed a University of Illinois police officer’s car with his own vehicle has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.
Ray Barksdale, 32, of East Chicago pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum Thursday to aggravated battery to a police officer.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told the judge that on April 30, 2021, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had detained Barksdale in the 700 block of Pecan Tree Drive in Urbana because he was driving a stolen vehicle.
She said he then rammed his car into one occupied by a UI officer who’s on the task force, injuring him.
Alferink said Barksdale had a previous conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle.
In return for his guilty plea, other charges in that case of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and resisting a peace officer were dismissed. Also dismissed were two other 2021 cases in which Barksdale was charged with burglary and theft and possession of methamphetamine and theft.
Rosenbaum gave Barksdale credit for 537 days already served in jail, which means he’ll have less than a year left to serve.