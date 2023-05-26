URBANA — An Urbana man who shot himself in the leg more than a year ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison for having the gun illegally.
DeAngelo Harris, 37, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive, pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on Nov. 16, 2021, he had a handgun that police discovered in a car after he drove himself to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said as Harris was being treated, a .45-caliber casing fell out of his clothing. Medical officials determined that the path of the wound on his leg suggested the shot had been self-inflicted.
Urbana police found a loaded .45-caliber gun, cocaine and a lot of blood in the car in which he arrived at the hospital. The car owner said she had given Harris permission to use it.
A more serious charge of armed habitual criminal against Harris was dismissed in return for his guilty plea and he was given credit for 224 days already served. He was also ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition to police
Larson said Harris had prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and armed robbery.