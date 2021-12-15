URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had methamphetamine in his home earlier this year is headed to prison for eight years.
Marshawn A. Williams, 27, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of about 2.7 ounces of methamphetamine that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force discovered during a court-authorized search of his home on Feb. 19.
The search came after police had conducted a series of controlled buys of the drug from Williams.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the search of Williams’ apartment turned up $560 on him, another $7,790 in a dresser drawer that included cash supplied by police to the informants to buy drugs, a Glock handgun, 79 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale and just under an ounce of cannabis.
The methamphetamine sells for $100 a gram, McCallum said.
In exchange for Williams’ plea to possessing the drug, other charges of delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon were dismissed.
Court records show Williams has previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
He was given credit on his sentence for 285 days served.