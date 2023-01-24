URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted selling a “ghost gun” to a minor has been sentenced to just over six years in prison.
Keyon Mclaurin, 20, who last lived in the 800 block of West Harvard Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to the sale of a concealed firearm to a minor.
The charge stemmed from a search of his home Sept. 29, 2021, by Champaign police who were investigating Mclaurin’s alleged assembly and sale of the untraceable guns, which do not have serial numbers.
More serious charges of gun-running and firearms trafficking alleging that he had sold at least five of the guns were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to the Class 2 felony and his agreement to go to prison for six years and three months.
He was given credit for 441 days already served and was ordered to forfeit to Champaign police items taken from his home in that search, including a jig used to assemble a handgun, drill bits, and handgun parts and ammunition.
A Champaign police report said at the time of the search, Mclaurin told officers he had been taught how to assemble the guns for which he was buying parts online, then assembling and selling them. Police found several messages on his phone advertising his ability to build the guns and willingness to take orders.
Court records showed he had no previous convictions.