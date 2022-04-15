URBANA — A registered sex offender who admitted he was living where he was not allowed to last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
However, Calvin Rexroad, 51, was not present Tuesday to hear Judge Randy Rosenbaum impose the sentence.
Rexroad pleaded guilty in March to living near a daycare center on West Springfield Avenue in Champaign on July 30, 2021. He had been charged with the offense in October.
Two weeks after his March 7 guilty plea, Rexroad’s attorney argued that his bond should be reduced and the judge agreed. A few days later, Rexroad posted $500 cash and was released, knowing his sentencing hearing was set for Tuesday.
Over the objection of Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, Rosenbaum went ahead with the sentencing hearing even though Rexroad wasn’t there.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan had Champaign police detective Robb Morris review some of the details of Rexroad’s criminal past.
That included his 1997 sentence to 25 years in prison for aggravated arson for setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s car. The fire spread to her Rantoul mobile home, where she was sleeping with her two children, but they escaped.
He was also convicted of indecent solicitation of a minor in 2009 and 2011, both of which netted him prison terms.
Saying Rexroad has zero rehabilitative potential, Sullivan sought a maximum six-year prison term. Miller-Jones asked for something less, arguing that Rexroad had a good job before his arrest and that his previous convictions for which he already completed sentences should not be used against him.
Rosenbaum called Rexroad’s life “kind of in chaos” but said he knew the rules of where he was supposed to be living and that others needed to be deterred. Rexroad was given credit on his sentence for 123 days served.
Champaign police located him Thursday. He's now in the county jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.