URBANA - An 18-year-old Champaign man is headed off to prison for the first time for residential burglary.
Jalen Williams of the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane pleaded guilty Thursday to the Class 1 felony for taking part in a break-in at a home in the 1700 block of West White Street in Champaign on March 22.
He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 152 days served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said police were called to an alarm and found two men running from the house and caught both.
In their path of flight, Dedman said, were items stolen from the man’s house.
Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend Williams for the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program. If accepted, he would serve about 18 months in a paramilitary-like setting.
Dedman said Williams had prior convictions as a juvenile for theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and another as an adult for burglary.
Co-defendant Myquan Brown, 21, of Champaign, was also sentenced to boot camp after his guilty plea to residential burglary in July.