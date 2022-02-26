URBANA — A 19-year-old alcoholic who admitted he burned down his mother’s house in an attempt to kill himself has been sentenced to six years in prison.
During a two-hour sentencing hearing Friday, Judge Roger Webber concluded the best way to get Trevor Lewis help for his substance is in a drug treatment program in prison.
“I can’t predict which way you’re going to go once you are out on your own,” said Webber, who gave Lewis credit on his sentence for the 14 months he’s been locked up.
The sentence came after Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark presented the judge with ample aggravating evidence of Lewis’s abusive behavior toward his mother, police, paramedics and nurses who all were just trying to help him.
Lewis pleaded guilty in October to residential arson, admitting that on Dec. 4, 2020, he set fire inside his mother’s house at 1901 Kirby Ave., C, where he was prohibited by court order from being present.
The fire destroyed the ranch house and left Lewis with minor injuries. His mother escaped earlier after her son, armed with a kitchen knife, threatened to kill himself, her and other relatives.
Champaign police Sgt. Kaitlin Fisher testified that more than a dozen police cars, fire engines and paramedics responded, necessitating the shutdown of a portion of Kirby Avenue as negotiators tried for more than an hour to coax Lewis out.
As the standoff plodded on, Lewis started a fire and eventually crawled out. Fisher said he spat in the eye of a police officer and an ambulance worker helping him and verbally threatened to harm their families.
Champaign police officer Dillon Holloway testified about a Sept. 19, 2020, incident at the Kirby Avenue home and the nearby County Market store parking lot.
Holloway said Lewis’ mother told police he used a machete to break a television after she refused to buy vodka for him at 6:30 a.m. His grandfather got Lewis to put the machete down and drove him to the store so Lewis’ mother could call police.
At the store parking lot, officers found Lewis with slurred speech, “upset, angry, violent,” Holloway said. Attempting to detain him, he pushed the officers and kicked one in the groin and face with such force that the officer had to go home.
On Oct. 12, 2020, Officer Chris Aikman testified he was called to the Kirby home where he found Lewis passed out in a pile of broken glass with cuts to his arms.
In spite of his mother’s order of protection against him, Lewis had broken through the front door, smashed a television and a computer and was verbally abusive to her.
En route to the hospital to be treated for his cuts, Aikman said Lewis began kicking the paramedics and ripped out an IV. They had to stop the ambulance and hold him down until police could help them. At the hospital, he lunged off a bed and demanded ketamine, an anti-depressant, and had to be restrained by security guards, Aikman said.
Urbana police officer Osric Hayes testified about an Oct. 26, 2020, incident in which Lewis stood on an emergency room hospital bed, and lunged at and battered a male nurse.
To lessen his sentence, defense attorney Ed Piraino had Lewis’ grandfather testify about his grandson's downward spiral and his willingness to help his grandson. Lewis’ father, who was not in his life until a few months before the 2020 arson, said he was willing to let his son live with him and would assist him in recovery.
In his own defense, Lewis testified that he had been drinking and using drugs since age 14 but in the year before his 2020 arrests it “significantly and rapidly” worsened.
He recalled only some of the details of the incidents described by police due to his intoxication and apologized to the first responders “for putting your lives and my community and my neighbors and my medical team in jeopardy.”
The night of the house fire, he said, he put a gas can on the stove in hopes of killing himself but said the fire “smoked me out before it could kill me.”
“I’ll do anything I can to quit using. It’s destroyed my life, everyone I love. It’s all my fault,” he said. “I want to be somebody in the community. I don’t want to hurt anybody anymore.”
When Lewis pleaded guilty, Clark agreed to recommend no more than 12 years in prison and dismissed three other felonies stemming from the acts the police officers testified about.
She called his repeated abusive behavior “extreme” and said it both threatened and caused harm to others.
“He’s been involved with the criminal justice system consistently since 2017 and had access to resources,” she said.
Clark said Lewis had juvenile convictions for criminal damage to property and for threatening a school building, the latter resulting in his expulsion from school.
Piraino argued for probation with strict conditions, saying the crime did not warrant prison since no one was hurt, Lewis was suicidal and this was his first adult conviction.
“He’s never had a diversionary program. He needs alcohol and drug treatment. Prison isn’t going to help him,” said Pirano.
Webber applauded Lewis for trying to better himself while in jail for more than a year but said probation now, without a longer period of sobriety on Lewis’ part, would put the community at risk.
The judge noted that in a 17-page report Champaign psychiatrist Larry Jeckel prepared, the doctor warned Lewis was “very, very good at using his abuse of substances to fool others.”