DANVILLE — A Danville man who shot himself in the leg two months ago is headed to prison for having the gun.
A release from Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Winston Douglas, 31, who listed an address in the 800 block of John Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Charles Hall to possession of a weapon by a felon and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Because of a prior Class 2 felony conviction, Douglas was eligible for an extended term of up to 14 years. He is also not supposed to have weapons.
Lacy said on Jan. 21, Douglas was mishandling a handgun while with a group of people in Danville. He accidentally pulled the trigger of the loaded gun and shot himself in the leg.
The case was investigated by Danville police.
He was given credit on his sentence for 34 days already served.