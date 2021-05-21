DANVILLE - A Westville man who admitted setting a fire inside a Danville grocery store has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Michael Vermillion, 47, pleaded guilty Monday in Vermilion County Circuit Court to arson, admitting that on Oct. 27, 2019, he put toilet paper on a shelf with charcoal inside Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin St., and set fire to them.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said once the fire was discovered, Vermillion tried to steal money from the cash register.
He admitted to Danville police he had set the fire to create a distraction that would allow him to grab the money.
"The criminal damage to a business simply will not be tolerated," said Lacy.
Charges of aggravated arson, attempted burglary and criminal damage by fire were dismissed as part of his plea agreement, which was accepted by Judge Mark Goodwin.
Vermillion was given credit on his sentence for 307 days already served.