URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted he struck a toddler too hard has been sentenced to two years in prison.
With 315 days already served, Jyuan Carter, 21, whose last known address was on North Coler Avenue, will not be locked up much longer.
He pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery, admitting that on Aug. 6, 2019, he struck the 2-year-old son of a female friend when she left the child in his care.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said when the woman returned home that day, she saw her son’s eye and ear were swollen.
Carter told Urbana police that he was disciplining the boy but Larson described Carter’s actions as “well beyond reasonable corporal punishment.”
Larson said he believes Carter is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence but the Department of Corrections will have the final say on that.
Larson said as a juvenile Carter was convicted of robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. He also had a previous aggravated battery conviction as an adult.