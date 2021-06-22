URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted stabbing another person during a mugging has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.
Tavonn Golliday, 30, who listed his address as C-U At Home, 70 E. Washington St., pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to armed robbery.
Golliday admitted that on May 13 he repeatedly stabbed a man who was sitting on a bench at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., C, because the man refused to willingly hand over his cellphone and cigarettes.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Golliday stabbed the man several times then took his phone, cigarettes and a charging cable for the phone.
Police found Golliday not far away with all those items and bloody hands.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Reynolds said Golliday’s only previous convictions were for misdemeanor theft and retail theft from another county.
He also has a pending retail theft case in Vermilion County.