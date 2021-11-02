URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having more than 4 pounds of cannabis for sale more than a year ago was sentenced Monday to 4½ years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber also agreed that Reginald Love, 35, who last lived in the 1000 block of Baytowne Drive, should receive drug treatment while he’s in prison.
Over a prosecutor's objection, the judge allowed Love to remain free until Dec. 3, when he is to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence.
Love pleaded guilty in mid-October to a reduced felony charge of possession with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis. A more serious charge alleging he had more than 5,000 grams for sale was dismissed in return for his plea.
The charges stemmed from cannabis that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found on Aug. 13, 2020, in a suitcase that Love had as he exited a car at the Baytowne Apartments.
In the suitcase was about 11.5 pounds of cannabis, a scale and cologne. In a dumpster in that same area, police found a second suitcase that contained an airline ticket with Love’s name on it and shrink wraps they believe were used to package the cannabis.
They found even more cannabis and a cash counter inside his apartment and more than $16,000 cash on him.
The cash had been forfeited to authorities in a separate court proceeding in September 2020.
Love was given credit on his sentence for one year and 79 days already served.
Court records show Love had previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun.