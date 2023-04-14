URBANA — A Champaign man found guilty of hitting a fellow jail inmate with a broomstick last year was sentenced Thursday to 9 ½ years in prison.
But Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink served up far more aggravating evidence against Malik Chapple than just his Aug. 21 scuffle at the satellite jail to persuade Judge Randy Rosenbaum that Chapple deserved to be locked up.
That included numerous instances of violence against females, the alleged sexual assault of a child, and shooting allegations, including his participation in a shootout at the Champaign American Legion at a funeral luncheon in July 2021 that resulted in the murder of a Champaign man who was there to mourn the passing of another murder victim.
Chapple, 28, will have to serve only half of that sentence if given maximum credit for good behavior. He was given credit for one year and almost four months already served.
In a hearing that took about two hours, Alferink called eight different police officers from both Champaign and Urbana and jail operations Lt. Josh Sapp to testify about encounters they have had with Chapple over the years.
Sapp told the judge that since Chapple was booked into the jail in December 2021, he has amassed 18 “major” rule infractions, including tampering with locks, interfering with security, refusing staff orders and fighting with other inmates. Sapp described that number of infractions as “more than average” for an inmate locked up as long as Chapple.
The other aggravation included:
- A July 2015 incident on Beech Street in Urbana in which Chapple allegedly fired a gun in the air following an argument with a woman; the case was eventually dismissed.
- Two incidents in August 2015 when Chapple allegedly fled from police trying to talk to him about the shooting on Beech Street the previous month and another in which he allegedly held a woman against her will.
- A January 2016 allegation that Chapple raped a female relative under the age of 13 in her Urbana home; Chapple denied the allegation and no prosecution was pursued when the girl’s family left the state.
- A May 2017 domestic dispute in which a woman said Chapple choked her and later threatened to shoot a female friend who intervened. The METRO team was called to get him out of the Urbana home. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of criminal trespass when the victim refused to cooperate in his prosecution for home invasion.
- A May 2018 domestic dispute in Urbana where Chapple allegedly hit a woman in the face and threw a skateboard at her before damaging lawn decorations.
- A May 2018 domestic dispute in Champaign where he allegedly slapped, hit, and bit a woman, punched her in the face and took her phone. A petition to revoke his probation in the criminal trespass case resulted from those allegations.
- A June 2018 domestic dispute in Champaign with a woman he accused of cheating on him during which he allegedly punched her in the face with his fist and a gun.
Alferink saved what were arguably the most outlandish allegations against Chapple for last, charges that she dismissed after he was sentenced to prison.
Champaign police detective Corey Phenicie testified about a July 2, 2021, shooting in the parking lot of the American Legion on North Hickory Street during an after-funeral gathering to celebrate the life of David Dalton, who had been murdered about 10 days earlier.
Phenicie described the chaotic situation that police found when they arrived about 3 p.m. that day after multiple calls of shots fired.
He said there were about 100 people present, from children to adults, and that police found more than 100 shell casings that came from eight different guns and very few witnesses willing to cooperate with them.
“I observed a large angry crowd fixated on a male on the ground,” said Phenicie.
That person was Kieshaun Thatch, 17, a nephew to Mr. Dalton, who died from being shot seven times. Davucci Craig, 21, is awaiting trial for Mr. Thatch’s murder.
However, police identified and the state charged at least four other shooters, including Chapple.
Phenicie said after Chapple’s arrest, he listened to numerous jail calls made by Chapple in which he yelled and threatened relatives who were either unable or unwilling to post bond for him.
The detective also described a jail call between Chapple and a woman in which he was reportedly coaching her on what to say if asked about his participation in the Legion shooting.
In arguing for the maximum prison sentence of 10 years for Chapple for the aggravated battery at the jail, Alferink recapped the instances of violence toward women, his membership in a gang, the several children he has fathered by multiple women that he does not support financially, his flights from police, and his expulsion from an alternative school.
“He will attack anybody and if somebody else happens to be in the way, that’s too bad,” she said.
“He says this (aggravated battery) case is the court system’s fault. Nothing is ever his fault,” she said. “This defendant has been a menace to society, a menace to the court and a menace to anyone who’s ever dealt with him.”
But defense attorney Christopher Tichenor of Urbana urged the judge to impose probation on Chapple for hitting the other inmate, noting that the man was not seriously injured. He argued it was a spur-of-the-moment incident born of Chapple’s frustration from being locked up so long.
“There’s lots of hearsay here,” said Tichenor, conceding that hearsay is admissible at a sentencing hearing, “but there is very little concrete evidence” of the other crimes.
Chapple told the judge he was sorry for hitting the other inmate and said many of the fights he’d been in were started by others.
“I have never been convicted of violence. I had an anger problem. I’m trying to work on that. I feel it’s working a little bit,” he said of classes he’s taken in jail.
“I ask for your forgiveness and understanding.”
Rosenbaum said there was “very little mitigation” in Chapple’s case and given that he had never successfully completed a sentence of probation, the judge said the chances are “slim to none” that he would do so now.
Conceding that the jail battery was “not the crime of the century,” Rosenbaum said he was allowed to consider the other evidence he heard.
“The defendant is … a violent individual. He is a menace to society, particularly to women he’s dating and police are at risk due to his disobedience,” the judge said.