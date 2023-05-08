URBANA — A Champaign man who fled from police while armed has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for possessing a gun.
Kamarion Busby, 22, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of Southwood Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole.
He admitted that on July 12, 2022, he possessed a 9 mm Taurus handgun that fell from the waistband of his pants as he ran from Champaign police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said police were looking for a stolen vehicle and located it in the 1200 block of Providence Circle about 3:15 p.m. The vehicle stopped and as officers approached, the two men inside got out and ran but both were caught.
Busby was still on parole for a 2020 conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon at the time of his arrest. Larson said he had other adult convictions for burglary to a motor vehicle and contempt as well as juvenile adjudications for retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.
He was given credit on his sentence for 301 days already served. Webber agreed to Busby’s request that he be recommended for drug treatment in prison.
The man with Busby was sentenced last fall to probation for possession of a stolen vehicle.