DANVILLE — A Danville woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison late last month for identity theft and robbery.
Because the robbery was committed while Rachel L. Sims, 45, who last lived in the 1200 block of Clarence Street, was out on bond in the identity theft case, she must serve the eight years for robbery after completing her four-year sentence for identity theft.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in the identity theft case, Sims admitted to Judge Derek Girton that on July 29, 2021, she stole a relative’s Illinois Department of Employment Security unemployment card and used it to buy things in the Danville area.
While released on bond in that case, she was charged with robbery and admitted that on March 12, 2023, she lured a man outside of a bar in Danville where she robbed him of his wallet containing multiple credit cards and cash.
In exchange for her pleas in those cases, the state agreed to dismiss three other felony cases filed in between the others in which Sims was charged with theft and burglary.
Court records indicate she has a lengthy history of property crime convictions dating to 1997.