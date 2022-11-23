URBANA — A Glasford man with a history of substance-abuse related convictions was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for entering a home while three members of a family slept.
“That one night changed us all forever both as individuals and a family,” said the woman whose house northwest of Champaign that Steven Calkins entered without permission in search of drugs.
In a statement that she read to Judge Randy Rosenbaum, the woman asked for a sentence that would punish Calkins for the fear and anxiety he caused her, her husband and their daughter by walking into their home about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021.
Calkins, 32, pleaded guilty in October to residential burglary for entering and collecting up a wallet and prescription medication as he was apparently under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both.
A prison sentence of four to 15 years is mandated for residential burglary unless the offender qualifies for specialized drug treatment. Calkins, however, had several prior felony convictions that made him ineligible.
Having been misinformed by Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick about his eligibility, Calkins sought to withdraw his guilty plea and proceed to trial with a different lawyer.
After hearing from Calkins about how exactly he felt Horwick was ineffective, and from Horwick, Rosenbaum ultimately denied Calkins’ request for a new lawyer or to withdraw his plea.
The judge also reviewed a recording of what was said on the day Calkins pleaded guilty, noting that Calkins had been told that prison was mandatory and Calkins saying he understood. The drug treatment eligibility came up weeks later, the judge noted.
Reviewing the facts of what happened the night of the crime, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said the woman who was sleeping downstairs woke and confronted Calkins as he tried to steal her daughter’s medication. Her husband, who was sleeping in another area, also woke up.
Reynolds said Calkins left the house, which is in a remote neighborhood north of town, but then got inside one of the family’s members’ cars in the driveway and would not get out despite being ordered by several sheriff’s deputies, who had been called there by the husband.
Trying to illustrate Calkins’ mental state that night, Horwick played for the judge about 12 minutes’ worth of a deputy’s body camera footage that showed at least four deputies trying to coax him out of the locked car.
At least 23 times in about five minutes, the deputies alternately pleaded, cajoled and ordered him to get out. Because the key fob wouldn’t work, the deputies asked permission of the owners to break the window. Eventually, they were able to use the key to unlock the door and get it open when Calkins took his hand off the door lock.
Pulling Calkins from the car to the ground, he then refused to put his hands behind his back so they could handcuff him. As he resisted, he yelled 32 times that he had urinated on himself. Calkins was wearing boxer shorts on the chilly night and was unable to explain why he had no pants on. The woman in the house said he was fully dressed as he collected up the medication.
Reynolds argued for eight years in prison for Calkins, the amount he had agreed to cap his recommendation at when Calkins pleaded guilty.
“He does have a history of violence and weapons offenses,” said Reynolds, listing burglary, unlawful use of weapons, theft, domestic battery, DUI and drug-related charges from his past.
“Any time an individual invades the privacy of a person’s home in the middle of the night, that is a situation that threatens serious harm,” said Reynolds, who noted that Calkins had several prior chances to deal with his substance abuse and mental health issues.
Horwick asked the judge for the minimum four-year sentence, saying her client has been abusing prescription medication, alcohol and street drugs for more than half his life.
“The system has failed him severely,” she argued, calling his actions “pitiful” and saying that he needed more treatment for his entrenched substance abuse.
Calkins apologized to the family whose house he entered, then complained about having been misled by Horwick about the possibility of avoiding prison through drug treatment.
“I have never been arrested sober once,” he declared.
Rosenbaum asked Calkins why he wanted a trial in the face of his own admission that he entered the home and the overwhelming evidence. The judge reminded him that psychiatrist Dr. Larry Jeckel had found that Calkins knew at the time of the offense what he was doing was wrong, meaning he would not be able to use a diminished mental capacity as a defense to his crime.
“I’m trying to get this down to a burglary so I can get TASC,” he said of his hope for the specialized treatment that was not an option for him.
Calling the deputy’s video “one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen,” Calkins told the judge that he needed and wanted help.
“Thankfully, I’m not dead over this,” he said.
Delivering his sentence, Rosenbaum observed that supporters called Calkins “a great guy when he’s sober.”
“But he’s drunk or high a lot. The system can only offer people help. They have to be motivated to accept help, and to change their lives,” said the judge. “It’s true what he did was pitiful but it was also frightening to the family and illegal.”
Rosenbaum gave Calkins credit for 337 days already served in jail and recommended him for drug treatment while he’s imprisoned.