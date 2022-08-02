URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a gun he should not have had has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Martez Jones, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Adam Dill to possession of a weapon by a felon as jury selection was about to begin in his trial.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said Jones admitted that on Dec. 1, 2021, he had a loaded gun among his belongings at an Urbana home where he sometimes stayed.
Sullivan said the woman who lived at the Glenn Drive home had left the home a few days earlier after a fight with Jones but returned there on Dec. 1 to collect some clothes for her and her children. That’s when she found the handgun in a closet.
She left and alerted sheriff’s deputies to the presence of the gun, then returned to the home later and gave deputies permission to search.
After locating the gun, they arrested Jones.
With prior convictions for possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm, domestic battery and resisting arrest, Jones is not allowed to have a gun.
In exchange for Jones’ guilty plea to the charge, which carried a mandatory prison sentence of up to 14 years, Sullivan agreed to dismiss other charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and domestic battery.
He was also ordered to forfeit the gun, ammunition and a magazine for it to the sheriff’s office.
Jones was given credit on his sentence for 245 days already served in the county jail.