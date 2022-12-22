URBANA - A Champaign man who had a gun in his home that he should not have has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
In a bench trial in November, Judge Randy Rosenbaum found Olajujuan T. Jackson, 37, who last lived in the 300 block of West Beardsley Avenue, guilty of being an armed habitual criminal.
Champaign police were sent to his home on Aug. 3, 2020, to investigate a domestic dispute and learned while there from witnesses that Jackson, a multiple-convicted felon, kept a gun in a safe.
When Jackson declined to let police look in the safe, officers obtained a search warrant for the safe and found a pistol, a box of long rifle ammunition and Jackson’s driver’s license, among other things.
Court records show Jackson has seven previous drug-related convictions and two for weapons offenses. He could have received as many as 30 years in prison.
Jackson was sentenced Wednesday and given 68 days credit for time already served.