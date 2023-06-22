URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having a gun he was not supposed to have more than a year ago after fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.
Dion Thomas, 26, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said that on April 5, 2022, a deputy tried to stop a car near Leverett Road and Lincoln Avenue for allegedly speeding and not having license plates.
Instead of stopping, the car sped away from the deputy and pulled into the parking lot of Road Ranger, 4910 N. Market St., C. Thomas, the driver, got out and ran into the store and out a back emergency exit.
The deputy discovered that Thomas had left an unrestrained 1-year-old in the car. When caught, Thomas initially gave a false name. Deputies later searched the car and found a loaded handgun in it.
With previous felony convictions for domestic battery, Thomas is not allowed to possess a gun.
The mother of the child, Gurldine Williams, 25, arrived to take the child but deputies found she had open arrest warrants. When they tried to talk to her about those, she became upset and hit the deputy, the report said.
Williams pleaded guilty in October 2022 to battery and was sentenced to a year of probation.