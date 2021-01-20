URBANA - A 71-year-old Urbana man who admitted having heroin in his home has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Wilbert Smith, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that he had less than 15 grams of heroin.
A more serious charge alleging that he had 45 grams of heroin in his home that he intended to sell was dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Smith had the drugs in his home on July 26, 2019.
They were found during a court-authorized search done by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who had received complaints about traffic in and out of Smith’s apartment that sparked their investigation about a month before his arrest in early August 2019.
Because of five prior drug-related convictions, Smith faced an extended term on the Class 4 felony to which he pleaded guilty.