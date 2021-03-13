URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted to being an armed habitual criminal was sentenced two weeks ago to 10 years in prison.
Emmanuel Chapple, 35, who last lived in the 0-100 block of Sandalwood Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to that single count after the state had announced it was prepared to try him in March.
The charge stemmed from an incident on Sept. 17, 2019, when Chapple entered Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, U, while armed, looking for an employee.
Authorities said he entered residents’ rooms and was demanding that staff find the woman for whom he was looking. Police were called and found Chapple in the dining area having a soft drink. He had a .38-caliber gun in the back of his waistband.
In return for Chapple’s guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar dismissed three other cases against him - two for aggravated battery to a peace officer and a third for criminal damage to government property.
Chapple was given credit on his sentence for more than 17 months already spent in custody, much of which involved Chapple getting mental health treatment to restore him to fitness so that he could stand trial.
His criminal record includes prior convictions for aggravated battery to a peace officer and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.