URBANA — An Urbana man who took part in robbing a man in his own home in Champaign earlier this year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Noah L. Tipsord, 23, who last lived in the 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to residential burglary, admitting that he entered the man’s home on Moreland Boulevard on Jan. 15, intending to rob him.
A more serious charge of armed robbery filed in that case against Tipsord and an unrelated misdemeanor theft charge were dismissed in exchange for Tipsord’s guilty plea to the Class 1 felony. He was given credit for 306 days already served in jail.
The charges stemmed from the holdup of the 39-year-old victim, who was a former mentor to Tipsord’s cousin and co-defendant, Tyaceon Beasley, 22, of Champaign.
Beasley pleaded guilty a month ago to residential burglary and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. The state also dismissed the armed robbery charge in exchange for his plea.
According to a Champaign police report, Beasley had asked the victim to give him a ride and if Tipsord could come along. They then returned to the victim’s home to hang out. When the man came out of his bathroom, Tipsord put a gun to his forehead and made the man lie on the floor.
The cousins then ransacked the man’s home and left with his PlayStation, cellphone, wallet, car keys and car. Beasley later phoned the victim to tell him where the car was and it was recovered.
The pair was arrested and charged about two weeks after the holdup.