URBANA — An Urbana man whose entrenched alcoholism has been at the heart of a lengthy criminal record was sentenced Tuesday to 4 1/2 years in prison for aggravated battery.
Despite Reuben Johnson’s assertion that at 66, he was too old to be committing crimes and going to prison, he found himself before Judge Roger Webber being sentenced for punching a 62-year-old woman he has known for a long time.
“That he was on probation for the same offense to the same victim does not bode well for a community-based sentence,” Webber said, adding that there probably is “much more going on” in the relationship between Johnson and the woman he hit than Webber heard in court Tuesday.
Johnson pleaded guilty in October to the May 19 aggravated battery of the woman in the 100 block of West Main Street in Urbana.
At the time, he was serving a sentence of two years of probation for aggravated battery to the same woman in August 2021.
To aggravate his sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher presented evidence from four Urbana police officers familiar with Johnson and the victim, about two other times when Johnson reportedly hit and choked the woman while he was intoxicated.
One of the attacks happened Sept. 2, 2020, in the parking lot at 220 N. Broadway Ave., U, and the other was on July 26, 2022, in front of a restaurant in the 200 block of West Main Street, Urbana.
The officers testified that both Johnson and the woman lack stable housing and are often with each other in downtown Urbana drinking. In one of those incidents, the officers said they saw injuries to the woman’s face.
Arguing for a prison sentence, Fletcher told the judge that the woman leads a very difficult life on the streets made worse by Johnson’s violence directed at her. The prosecutor said 14 of Johnson’s 31 prior convictions were for batteries or assaults or violations of orders of protection.
“This is not a toxic relationship. This is a toxic person,” Fletcher said of Johnson.
“Clearly, he is an addict. He has had 17 community sentences and multiple chances at substance abuse and mental health treatment. He keeps drinking and he keeps punching. He is getting old but he is not slowing down,” Fletcher said.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp argued that prison would not help Johnson, who has received disability benefits for about 20 years and has multiple health issues. She argued that Johnson and the woman, both alcoholics, have difficulty staying away from each other.
Noting that Johnson has already served 176 days in jail, Lepp urged Webber to sentence Johnson to time served and more probation with a no-contact order.
Johnson told the judge he has “never beat up on that small woman” and that he just wanted to get his life back in order.
Because of his criminal history, Johnson could have received as many as 10 years in prison.
Fletcher agreed to dismiss one of the aggravated battery charges that the officers testified about in return for Johnson’s plea. His probation in the 2021 aggravated battery case was unsuccessfully terminated.