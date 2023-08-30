URBANA — A man who admitted having guns taken from an Urbana storage facility last year has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Landon Hinkle, 35, who last lived in the 3600 block of Anthony Drive, Urbana, for boot camp.
Hinkle pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful use of weapons by a felon and was given credit on his sentence for 152 days served.
He was arrested in February with two others in connection with the Dec. 9 theft of multiple items from a unit at StorQuest, 1710 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
An Urbana police investigation revealed that the owner reported 14 guns, jewelry, gold coins and clothing worth thousands of dollars missing from his unit. A detective learned that among other things, Hinkle sold about $33,000 worth of coins to a collector in Champaign.
In exchange for his plea to unlawful use of a weapon, other more serious charges of aggravated possession of stolen firearms, theft over $100,000 and burglary were dismissed. Also dismissed were unrelated cases in which Hinkle was charged with possession of methamphetamine, violation of an order of protection and driving under suspension.
Court records indicate Hinkle has previous convictions for burglary, theft and obstructing identification.