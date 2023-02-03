URBANA — An Urbana man who gave police a false name during a traffic stop more than a year ago has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison.
Jiamante Wells, 27, who last lived in the 1300 block of Christopher Circle, pleaded guilty in November to obstructing justice.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said about 1:40 a.m. on June 20, 2021, Wells was a passenger in a car stopped by Rantoul Police near Liberty Drive and Wheat Avenue because it was weaving and had an expired license plate. Police learned the driver was wanted on a warrant.
When they asked Wells his name, he lied then ran from the police, who later learned that he was also wanted on a warrant.
To aggravate Wells‘ sentence, Hinman presented Judge Roger Webber testimony from Urbana police Detective Kenneth Sprague. On July 17, 2020, Wells allegedly possessed a handgun in a car that police stopped because the driver was suspected of shoplifting from the Dollar General, 1506 N. Cunningham Ave.
Sprague said the driver had a backpack filled with stolen merchandise. Wells had been in the store with that man and had a gun near his feet in the backseat, Sprague said.
Sprague also testified that Wells‘ girlfriend reported on Feb. 23, 2020, that he hit her in the face during an argument over her refusal to give him the pass code for her cellphone.
Hinman dismissed the charges related to the battery and the gun after Webber imposed his sentence. Wells still faces a more serious charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon stemming from an Oct. 2, 2021, arrest in Champaign. He is expected to be tried on that felony next week.