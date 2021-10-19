URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted selling crack cocaine more than two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Monday accepted Avery Falconer’s guilty plea to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and allowed him to remain free until Nov. 18 so he can obtain help for an injured loved one.
Falconer, 32, whose last known address was in the 3200 block of Kimberly Drive, pleaded guilty Monday to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said on May 9, 2019, police served a search warrant at his home and found crack cocaine on him.
Umlah said Falconer admitted to police he was unemployed and had been selling drugs for about a year.
Umlah said Falconer had prior convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and domestic battery.