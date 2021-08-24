URBANA - An Urbana man who possessed a gun he was not supposed to have has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Anthony Wilkins, 26, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of North Gregory Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Jason Bohm to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told the judge the charge stemmed from activity on July 9, 2020, when Champaign police stopped a car in which he was a passenger on Cynthia Drive in northwest Champaign.
Occupants of the vehicle ran but police chased Wilkins and saw him toss an object as he ran.
Police caught Wilkins and found a 9 mm gun where officers had seen him throw the object.
Court records show he has a 2014 conviction for aggravated battery to a child which precludes him from having a gun. He also had a juvenile adjudication for attempted burglary, Larson said.
In exchange for his guilty plea in that case, a second case in which he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon was dismissed.
Wilkins was given credit on his sentence for more than 13 months already served in jail.