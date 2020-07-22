URBANA -- An Urbana man with a criminal history who admitted having a loaded gun while he was on parole three years ago has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
In return for Antonio P. Samuels’ guilty plea to that charge before Judge Tom Difanis on Monday, other charges alleging that he possessed cocaine and heroin that he intended to sell were dismissed.
Samuels, 38, who last lived in the 1100 block of East Colorado Avenue, was subject to Class X penalties on the weapons violation because of a criminal record that included three previous Class X felony convictions for armed robbery and carjacking as well as a conviction for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, all out of Cook County.
Samuels admitted that on Sept. 12, 2017, he had a loaded .40-caliber gun under a mattress in his home, where members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had also found more than 3 ounces of suspected cocaine. Police went there with parole authorities to do the search.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman agreed to dismiss the drug-related counts in return for his plea to the weapons offense.
She said the drug charges were filed as Class X felonies based on the amount of suspected drugs found. While all the drugs were sent to the state crime lab, not all were tested so she was concerned about her ability to meet the burden of proof for the higher class felony.
Samuels was given credit on his sentence for about two years and 10 months already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence, Dedman said.