URBANA - A Rantoul man who admitted having cocaine on him when he was being questioned about shoplifting has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Antoine B. Dorris, 43, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a controlled substance for an agreed-upon sentence.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on Nov. 18, he had about a half-gram of cocaine on him when Rantoul police stopped him to talk to him about a suspected theft at the Walmart. Dorris initially gave police a false name, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said.
In exchange for Dorris’ guilty plea in that case, Larson agreed to dismiss eight other cases filed in 2019 and 2020 in which Dorris had been charged with either theft or burglary.
Larson said Dorris was stealing to support a daily drug habit.
Dorris had previous criminal convictions for theft, armed robbery and violation of an order of protection.