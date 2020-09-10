URBANA — A Champaign teen who possessed a loaded gun in a residential neighborhood of Urbana last spring has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Kamarion Busby, 19, who listed an address in the 300 block of Edgebrook Drive, told Judge Tom Difanis he wanted to be a better role model for his child and his siblings and that “part of me becoming a man is knowing that I was wrong and taking responsibility.”
When Busby pleaded guilty in July to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, other charges alleging that he fired a gun into an apartment on East Colorado Avenue on April 10 were dismissed.
Busby, under the influence of some substance, cooperated with Urbana police who were investigating the shot that was fired into an apartment at 1102 E. Colorado Ave., a three-story, densely populated building with several families.
His companion, Aleyah Lewis, 22, resisted the efforts of Urbana police to arrest her. The force used by officers to get her into a squad car became the subject of three separate reviews — the first by Urbana police, a second by the state’s attorney, and a third by an independent firm paid $20,000 for its work by the city of Urbana.
All three reviews concluded the officers acted within departmental policy but that there was room for improvement in how they handled Lewis.
She has unresolved criminal charges of aggravated battery to police and resisting a peace officer from that day. One officer’s thumb was broken; another was kicked.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch presented evidence from Officer Kamden Kaufman and Sgt. Cory Koker linking Busby to the shot that was fired into the apartment through a window. Although the resident was home, she was not hurt.
Kaufman said he interviewed a woman who was “100 percent sure” it was Busby she saw outside with the gun and a magazine that day just after hearing what she believed was a gunshot.
Koker testified that after other officers stopped Busby on the street, he retrieved a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun from Busby’s pant leg.
The gun had malfunctioned after firing, said Koker, who saw the hole through the window of the apartment at 1102 E. Colorado Ave., and traced its trajectory to where officers had found a spent casing outside.
Because of prior convictions, Busby faced a mandatory prison term of between two and 10 years. Lynch argued for the maximum.
He said Busby had been given numerous chances for help when he was adjudicated a delinquent for theft, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated use of a weapon between 2016 and 2018.
Busby was on probation for a 2019 conviction for burglary to motor vehicle when he was arrested in April, the prosecutor reminded Difanis.
Busby’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer, asked for a minimal sentence, noting that Busby had taken responsibility for his actions and intended to learn from the incident.
Busby told the judge he wanted to continue working on his education — he did not graduate from high school — and get counseling.
Difanis said he routinely cites the deterrent effect when he is sentencing young people for illegally having and using guns but said he was not sure that anyone is paying attention.
He appealed to the family members of young people with guns to do something about it if they know their loved ones are arming themselves.
“This is outrageous behavior: a weapon fired in a residential community, a bullet entering the apartment of an innocent victim. Fortunately, no one was hit,” Difanis said.
Busby is eligible for day-for-day good time, meaning he will be released in just under three years, given that he has already served about five months in jail.