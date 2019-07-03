DANVILLE — A 45-year-old Tilton man is heading to prison for driving drunk and injuring a woman in 2016.
Vermilion County Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey sentenced Terry L. Myers to 5 1 / 2 years in prison for aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony.
Myers was credited for already having served 42 days behind bars. He must serve 50 percent of his sentence and two years of parole.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said on Sept. 24, 2016, Myers struck a pedestrian while driving on College Street near Main Street in Danville, causing the woman to suffer leg injuries. Lacy said the defendant submitted to a blood alcohol test, which showed his BAC was .250 percent, more than three times the legal limit of .08 percent.s