Free, state-provided cloth masks for every student and staff member. Regular symptom checks. No more than 50 to a room at any one time.
Those are among the guidelines for the return of in-person learning at all P-12 schools across Illinois announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday afternoon in Chicago.
“Nothing compares to face-to-face interactions between students and their teachers,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala. “The dedication of Illinoisans to social distancing over the past several months has allowed us to plan to bring students back to classrooms this fall while keeping health and safety our number one priority.
"This fall will not be ‘business as usual’ in more ways than one. Our students will return to us transformed and hungry for knowledge that contextualizes current events. I urge schools to use summer to readjust curricula to honor these historic times and to continue to be diligent in following safety protocols.”
The guidelines, which both public and non-public schools serving pre-K through 12th grade must follow:
— Requiring the use of appropriate personal protective equipment, including face coverings. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency will provide public K-12 districts in Illinois with 2.5 million cloth face masks, Pritzker said.
— Prohibiting more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space.
— Requiring social distancing be observed, as much as possible.
— Requiring that schools conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks or requiring that individuals self-certify that they are free of symptoms before entering school buildings.
— Requiring an increase in schoolwide cleaning and disinfection.
“Classroom learning provides necessary opportunities for our students to learn, socialize and grow," Pritzker said. "The benefits of in-person instruction can’t be overstated.
“In close consultation with IDPH, infectious disease experts at the University of Illinois at Chicago and other public health professionals, the guidance focuses on keeping students, teachers and families healthy and safe. It recognizes that Illinois is a diverse state, and school districts and institutions of higher education across Illinois will face unique challenges in how they’ll operate within their communities.”