URBANA — Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed not to “pull any punches” for his audience of University of Illinois students, staff and Champaign-Urbana townspeople Thursday.
From the second floor ballroom of the Illini Union, Pritzker called this fall’s ballot “the most important election of our lifetimes.”
Seventy-four days remain until the Nov. 8 midterms, with plenty of state races, including Pritzker’s gubernatorial showdown against Republican Darren Bailey, hanging in the balance.
Joined by state and local Democratic allies — Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, 13th District Congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski, state Sen. Scott Bennett, County Clerk Aaron Ammons, Champaign County Democrats’ Chair Mike Ingram and Illinois First Lady Mary Kathryn Muenster — Pritzker catered his case for re-election to the students in the room.
“Election deniers and insurrection supporters are on the ballot, fundamental freedoms are under attack, and Donald Trump is waiting in the wings to take the reins of power back in 2024,” Pritzker said. “For all of us who care about the future of this nation, we have to shake everyone and awaken them to the prospect that everything that we care about is on the line November 8th.”
Pritzker gave special attention to his progressive policy accomplishments: guaranteeing women’s access to abortion, legalizing cannabis and enacting a plan to climb to a $15-an-hour minimum wage by 2025, with the help of Budzinski.
“We sat around the table, with so many people that had an interest on whether this was going to $11 or $10 or $12, and Nikki sat with her arms folded and said, ‘we’re going to $15.’” Pritzker said.
In light of the recent federal initiative to provide student-debt forgiveness, primarily to low-income borrowers, Pritzker mentioned his administration’s recent $122 million increase in Monetary Award Program grants, which now has $601 million to spend on Illinois’ low-income students in fiscal 2023.
In a post-speech reporters’ scrum, Pritzker noted that Illinois is one of the top states in the country for students who apply for federal scholarship and grant support.
Pritzker closed by addressing the “Donald Trumps and Darren Baileys” of the world who “want us to feel alone in a struggle we’re all in together.”
“They want to distract us into believing that gay marriage, and Black history, Disney World, and library books are somehow more of a threat to our lives than AR-15s and ghost guns,” Pritzker said. “We are not going to let anyone put the LGBTQ+ community back into a closet. We won’t let anyone take away the civil rights and economic rights owed to our Black and Brown citizens.
“And we are never, ever going back on a woman’s right to choose.”
One attendee, UI junior transfer student Jordan Kretchmer, said she’s “always been super into politics,” before she even reached middle school.
At long last, she’s approaching the first-ever general election she can participate in.
“After all these years of listening to debates and researching candidates, to finally put that into action is really rewarding,” Kretchmer said.
On only her fourth day of classes on campus, she got to listen to the state’s leading gubernatorial candidate talk through the issues.
“I signed up for Illini Democrats, and I thought it sounded like a good opportunity to hear more with the election coming up and all the recent threats on rights, especially for women and LGBTQ members,” Kretchmer said.
Kretchmer’s biggest voting priority is protecting a “woman’s right to choose and have bodily autonomy,” she said. “I want to know women are protected in Illinois right now.”
Freshman Olivia Egert, hailing from Geneseo, said she wanted to go to school in Champaign-Urbana to expose herself to a broader set of political ideas and diverse identities.
“I like to say I’m not committed to a Democrat or Republican, I’m somewhere in the middle, and I like to research all candidates,” Egert said. “This was a great opportunity for me, and I like that the Illini Democrats are not only open to all students on campus, but are encouraging activism.”
Both said Budzinski’s comments struck a chord with them. Kretchmer approached Stratton afterwards, and complimented her passionate speech.
“She expressed, ‘Well there’s a lot to be mad about right now; there’s a lot going on to get fired up,’” Kretchmer recalled. “I want a candidate who understands how frustrating it is and how angering it can be with all of these things going on.”