CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man whose pickup truck was vandalized apparently because of his support of President Donald Trump is angry.
“I was pretty mad,” Tom Lord said about the broken window and spray-painted “Antifa” found on his truck Tuesday morning.
Lord said about 4 p.m. Monday, he parked his 2005 Ford F-150 for the night at his south Champaign apartment complex. His girlfriend discovered the vandalism about 8 a.m. the next day and “ran upstairs to get me,” said Lord, 52, who then set about posting photos to Facebook and notifying the media of the crime.
In April, Lord said he paid a Paxton artist about $150 to write “Are you American or not?” and “Trump 2020” on his front windshield.
He believes it was those messages that prompted someone to break the rear middle slider window and spray-paint his tailgate with “Antifa,” an apparent reference to militant left-wing anti-fascist groups.
Since he didn’t carry comprehensive coverage, Lord said his insurance won’t pay for the damage. To replace just the window will cost him about $350.
Lord said he isn’t particularly political, except “when it comes to my president and my country.”
“I believe in freedom of speech,” he said. “It’s our right to express ourselves, especially when it comes to a president who is looking out for us and our country. I believe I’m speaking up for people who are afraid to speak out.”
Lord reported the damage to police and is hoping that by drawing attention to it, the culprit or culprits can be found. He said he also intends to invest in security cameras for his truck.