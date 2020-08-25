URBANA — A Champaign woman who had scores of dogs in deplorable conditions in her home last year has been sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to possess no animals.
Wendy Richards, 55, who listed an address in the 1300 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Champaign County Judge John Kennedy to failure to provide humane care and treatment of animals, a Class B misdemeanor.
Her husband Mark Richards, 61, faces the same charge and is due in court Sept. 30.
In court Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su laid out the following facts for Kennedy:
On Oct. 17, Champaign police went to the couple’s home on West Springfield Avenue to investigate a report that there were many dogs in the house and a “terrible smell.”
Champaign County animal control officer Rebecca Eubig, who had worked with the couple since their move to Champaign in 2016 with 14 dogs, noted the overwhelming smell of feces as she approached the house from the driveway.
When she knocked, she could hear a large number of dogs inside. She left a written warning on the door and was leaving as Mark Richards approached. Mark Richards declined to tell her how many dogs were inside.
That same day, Eubig spoke by phone to Wendy Richards, who said she had about 15 dogs and would be willing to surrender five. However, she would not let authorities in to investigate.
They returned five days later with a search warrant to seize the dogs, finding 84.
As they entered, they were “immediately surrounded by an overwhelming number of dogs creating a deafening sound. Most of the dogs were small and some were aggressive and began trying to jump and bite,” Su said of the facts.
The police noted the dogs were running on layers of feces, debris and furniture remnants.
Despite wearing face masks, the officers’ eyes and throats burned from the ammonia byproduct of urine. It took officers more than three hours to collect all the dogs.
Police took 69 adult dogs and 15 puppies, all of which had to be vaccinated, dewormed, treated for fleas and have matted fur clipped. Three of the dogs were pregnant.
When Eubig returned to the home Nov. 7, she found another two kittens dead in the basement.
Su and Assistant Public Defender John Dodd had not agreed on a sentence, leaving that to Kennedy.
As part of the conditions of Richards’ probation, Kennedy ordered that she possess no animals and that an animal control officer inspect her home “upon reasonable request” at least once a month. She was also ordered to obtain a psychological evaluation and get treatment if recommended and pay fines and costs of just over $900.
Eubig said the last of the dogs had been surrendered by Richards last week, were spayed and neutered, and are being transferred to an adoption agency.