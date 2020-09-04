URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he entered a home in Champaign and stole several items last fall has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Christopher Youngman, 37, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, was also ordered to make restitution of $46,521, along with his co-defendant, to the victims, and perform 100 hours of public service.
Youngman pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of burglary, reduced from a more serious residential burglary charge for which a prison sentence would have been mandated.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said on Oct. 21, 2019, Youngman went in a home in the 200 block of Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, and stole an air conditioner, water heater, furnace and microwave oven.
The residents were in the process of moving into the house and were away as new items were being installed. A neighbor saw two men leaving in a truck with the appliances and called police, who found the truck and its occupants that day.
Also arrested was Michael Cage, 53, of Champaign, whose residential burglary case has not been resolved. He’s due in court Oct. 6.
Youngman told police that he and Cage were scrappers, intending to recycle the items for cash.
Fletcher said the removal of the appliances caused a lot of damage that required extensive repair.
Youngman had a prior conviction for burglary, Fletcher said.