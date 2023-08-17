URBANA — A Springfield man who admitted that he pocketed cash a person had used to pay for a car at an Urbana business has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Theodore Wilkins, 45, was also ordered to pay restitution of $18,400 to Napleton Auto Park in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said in mid-April of 2020, employees of the car dealership called police about an internal theft.
They learned that on Feb. 28, 2020, a customer paid Wilkins in cash for a car but Wilkins never turned the money over to the business’ bookkeeper.
Reynolds said Wilkins had agreed to come into the business to talk about the transaction but never showed up. That resulted in the filing of a Class 2 felony theft charge against Wilkins in May 2020.
Reynolds said that Wilkins’ only previous conviction was for misdemeanor driving under the influence.