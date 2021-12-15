URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he made a sexual overture to a young boy has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Joseph Sloan, 21, who listed an address on Hunter Street, will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and not be alone with any child under the age of 18 except his own sisters. He was specifically prohibited from contact with six younger boys.
Judge Roger Webber said because of Sloan’s lack of any criminal history, he found it unlikely that Sloan would reoffend or not obey the rules of probation.
Sloan pleaded guilty in September to indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony, admitting that on or about Aug. 1, 2020, he gave a phone to a younger boy at a relative’s home to play with. He told the youth he would take it back if the youth didn’t perform a sex act on him. The boy returned the phone and refused Sloan’s advances.
In return for Sloan’s plea to that charge, a count of indecent solicitation involving a second young boy from about the same time frame was dismissed.
To aggravate Sloan’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher presented Webber with other evidence linking him to an incident of sexual abuse with a third youth that was not charged because it allegedly happened in another county.
Fletcher urged the judge to impose an eight-year prison sentence on Sloan, quoting one of Sloan’s victims who said, “Just put that man in jail. I don’t want him to do it to no one else.”
Fletcher said the sex offender evaluators deemed Sloan to be “dangerous” and at a “moderate-to-high risk” to reoffend and said he needed to be deterred and the public needed to be protected.
Sloan’s court-appointed attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor, urged the judge to sentence Sloan to probation with conditions. Taylor had Sloan’s mother, sister and a female neighbor all testify about what a loving and giving person he is.
Taylor said Sloan had no prior police contacts before 2020 and was highly likely to follow the rules of probation.
Sloan told the judge that the six months he spent in jail after his arrest in October 2020 not only scared him but changed him. He said he has gotten a job, gone to school and has his own place.
“I want to be seen for that instead of the mistake I made,” Sloan said.
Webber ordered Sloan to participate in sex offender treatment and follow any recommendations made by his counselors or probation officer.
He was also ordered to pay Walmart $15,476 in restitution for cash he stole from the High Cross Road store in March 2020 when he was employed there. He was charged with theft over $10,000 for allegedly loading gift cards with cash and pocketing the cards. Fletcher dismissed that case in return for Sloan’s guilty plea in the indecent solicitation of a child case.