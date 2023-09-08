URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted being inside a Campustown apartment building has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Maurice Robinson, 27, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to burglary, admitting that he entered a building in the 600 block of South First Street, Champaign, on July 10, intending to commit a crime. A more serious charge of residential burglary that would have meant a prison sentence for him was dismissed.
A University of Illinois Police report said about 1:30 p.m. on that day, a man discovered his apartment had been entered and that a laptop computer, video-gaming system and cannabis products were missing.
Using GPS tracking information, police located the stolen computer in the 300 block of West University Avenue in Urbana. They spotted Robinson based on a description given by the victim but he ran from them. He was eventually caught after a brief chase.
Robinson was ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation. Court records showed he had previous convictions for driving under the influence, criminal trespass, possession of and delivery of a controlled substance.