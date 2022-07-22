URBANA — A Rantoul man who pleaded guilty to having cannabis for sale while in possession of a gun has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday sentenced Adrian Gonzalez, 20, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Letchworth Avenue.
Gonzalez, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty in June to possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
The charges resulted from his arrest following a search warrant served by Rantoul police on his home on Jan. 8, 2021.
A Rantoul police report said the officers obtained the warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
In the house they found guns, about 4 ounces of cannabis, other drugs and about $1,100.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah asked for a four-year prison sentence for Gonzalez after presenting Rosenbaum with evidence linking him to a domestic dispute.
Gonzalez’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, sought the community-based sentence.
When Gonzalez pleaded guilty, Umlah dismissed other charges of armed violence, and possession of a controlled substance and cannabis.