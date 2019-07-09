URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she used a stolen credit card to obtain goods from a Champaign box store has been sentenced to two years of probation.
During that time, Chanelle Jackson, 24, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Garden Hills Drive, will have to repay $1,859 to Home Depot on Bloomington Road, according to the terms of her negotiated plea agreement.
Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to identity theft with a prior theft, admitting that on June 3 and 4, she tried to use the credit card of a Chicago man.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Jackson succeeded on June 3 in buying the $1,800 worth of home repair items using the credit card of a Chicago man.
When her co-defendant, Charnell Brown, 36, also of Champaign, returned the next day and tried to use the same card, it was declined and he was asked to provide identification. Jackson then came into the store and tried to use the card.
When she was asked for identification, she claimed the card belonged to her father, McCallum said.
Police arrested both Jackson and Brown.
McCallum said Jackson denied knowing Brown but following her arrest, she asked police if she could get her purse. They agreed and she got it out of Brown’s car.
In exchange for her guilty plea, McCallum dismissed another forgery case against Jackson that was filed last November. She was also ordered not to go in Home Depot or Slumberland as part of her sentence.
Brown is tentatively set to be tried by a jury on the identity theft charge later this month.