URBANA — A fan who got into a tussle with a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy at the Luke Bryan concert in Pesotum in 2018 has been sentenced to six months of probation.
Nathaniel R. Darr, 19, of Casey, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer. The charge stemmed from Darr’s contact with a deputy who was investigating an allegation of a physical confrontation between Darr and another man.
When the deputy asked Darr about it, he walked away from the deputy. The deputy continued to ask him questions and put a hand on his shoulder when Darr allegedly hit the deputy in the jaw.
A charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer was dismissed in return for Darr’s guilty plea.
Darr was also ordered to spend a week in the county jail but was given credit for time served.