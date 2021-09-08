URBANA - A homeless man who admitted he struck another man downtown earlier this year has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Donte Wade, 35, was also sentenced to spend 106 days in jail but was given credit for time served after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on May 26, while on a public way in the area of Neil and Washington streets, he struck another man.
In return for Wade’s plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss a more serious charge of armed robbery alleging he went through the man’s pockets demanding cash while armed with a knife.
Court records show Wade had prior convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and reckless driving.