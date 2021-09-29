MONTICELLO — An Iowa man who fired a gun in a bizarre incident outside a Bement home almost two years ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Nemetorbor Siaway, 25, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty in late July before Judge Gary Webber to a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, for an incident that happened Dec. 7, 2019.
On that Saturday morning, Siaway pulled into a driveway on Mansfield Street on the south edge of the village, got out of his car and began firing in the air.
Then-Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt said Siaway was highly intoxicated and was a stranger to the family who lived there.
The occupant of the house grabbed a shotgun and responded by firing rounds over Siaway’s head after warning him he was going to shoot, Hunt said at the time.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry sought a two-year prison term for Siaway.
She said Siaway told Webber on Tuesday during his right of allocation that he took drugs that were laced with something that caused his bizarre behavior. She said he apologized to the victims, his own family and to his community and now counsels younger people on the dangers of taking drugs and carrying firearms.
Perry said Siaway, who served 142 days in the Piatt County Jail, had no previous convictions and has had no police contact since the incident.
He was represented by Bloomington attorney Kevin Sanborn.