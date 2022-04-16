URBANA — A former substitute teacher accused two years ago of inappropriately touching a student has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Clarence Walker, 38, who listed an address on East Clark Street in Champaign when arrested, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Rober Webber to aggravated battery, admitting that he touched a student at Leal Elementary School in Urbana, a public place, on Oct. 29, 2019.
A more serious charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleging he touched a 10-year-old female student on the buttocks for his own sexual gratification that day, was dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement.
Urbana police reports said six students were interviewed and alleged that Walker got too close to them, touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable and had pet names for them.
When the allegations were made, the Urbana school district notified the Department of Children and Family Services, which did an investigation along with the school district and police.
Walker never returned to teaching in Urbana following the disclosure of the allegations.
As part of his sentence, he was ordered to get mental health and sex offender evaluations.