URBANA — A homeless man who pleaded guilty to burglary for entering a Champaign apartment a year ago has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Judge Roger Webber on Wednesday sentenced John L. Hodge, 57, a man with a history of convictions from New York and Washington dating to 1983.
Hodge admitted to Webber that he entered an apartment in the 800 block of South First Street in Champaign on Oct. 7, 2020, while the occupant had gone to a neighbor’s place. That man returned home to find Hodge, whom he did not know, in the hall outside his bedroom.
When he discovered about $50 missing from his wallet, the man called the police. They found Hodge a few blocks away.
A more serious charge of residential burglary had been dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman when Hodge pleaded guilty in June.